Science Applications International Corp. has received a potential $11.3 million contract modification to rebuild three command variant prototypes of an assault amphibious vehicle for the U.S. Marine Corps.
The Defense Department said Tuesday the company will equip the prototypes with the AAV Survivability Upgrade design under the firm-fixed-price modification.
SAIC has modernized 10 AAVs as part of a $53 million contract awarded in 2015.
The upgrades are intended to increase the mobility of the vehicles and help the Marine Corps transport personnel and equipment through hostile areas.
Work under the modification will occur in South Carolina, North Carolina, Michigan, California, Arizona, Maryland, Alabama, Ohio and Canada through Apr. 30, 2019.
The Marine Corps Systems Command obligated $7.5 million in fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award.
SAIC to Incorporate Survivability Upgrades Into 3 Marine AAV Prototypes
Science Applications International Corp. has received a potential $11.3 million contract modification to rebuild three command variant prototypes of an assault amphibious vehicle for the U.S. Marine Corps.
The Defense Department said Tuesday the company will equip the prototypes with the AAV Survivability Upgrade design under the firm-fixed-price modification.
SAIC has modernized 10 AAVs as part of a $53 million contract awarded in 2015.
The upgrades are intended to increase the mobility of the vehicles and help the Marine Corps transport personnel and equipment through hostile areas.
Work under the modification will occur in South Carolina, North Carolina, Michigan, California, Arizona, Maryland, Alabama, Ohio and Canada through Apr. 30, 2019.
The Marine Corps Systems Command obligated $7.5 million in fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award.