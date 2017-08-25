A new report by SecurityScorecard says the government sector ranked third to last in overall cybersecurity compared with 17 industries.
The 2017 U.S. State and Federal Government Report evaluates the cybersecurity capabilities of more than 500 U.S. federal, state and local government agencies against the practices of industries such as transportation, finance, energy and healthcare, SecurityScorecard said Thursday.
“This report is designed to educate elected officials, agency leadership, as well as government security professionals about the state of security in the government sector,” said Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard chief operating officer and co-founder.
Public sector organizations ranked 13th in network security, 11th in application security, 12th in leaked credentials, 16th in patching cadence, 17th in endpoint security, 16th in internet protocol reputation and 18th in hacker community monitoring, the report found.
The study also revealed that government agencies showed above average performance in domain name server health at second place; social engineering at third place and cubit score at second.
SecurityScorecard Report: Public Sector Lags Behind Other Industries in Overall Cybersecurity
