Serco-Led Team Lays Keel for Australia’s ASRV Icebreaker

A Serco-led industry team laid the first section of keel for Australia’s future icebreaker Antarctic Supply Research Vessel at a ceremony held Friday in Galati, Romania.
Serco said Friday four coins were placed under the ASRV’s keel to represent the countries of companies involved in the $1.51 billion shipbuilding project.
Denmark-based consulting firm Knud E. Hansen provided the initial concept design for the icebreaker.
Primary subcontractor Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding is headquartered in the Netherlands and responsible for engineering and management of the project.
Construction of ASRV is being carried out at Damen Shipyards‘ Galati facility.
Serco Australia manages the overall ship design and building process for the Australian environment and energy department, and will operate and maintain the vessel once the ship is delivered to its homeport in 2020.
