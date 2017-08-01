SES‘ government solutions subsidiary has received a five-year task order from the Defense Department to provide an additional satellite beam for government end-users to access real-time information.
The company said Tuesday it will deliver an additional 432-megahertz satellite beam designed to operate at less than 200 milliseconds per roundtrip along with a full duplex link, gateway access and transportable terminals.
SES added the beam will support additional connectivity service to DoD through the company’s O3b medium Earth-orbit satellite network.
“Last year we won the first MEO-enabled satellite connectivity contract for the DoD, and we’ve been supporting our U.S. government mission partner every step of the way since,” said Pete Hoene, President and CEO at SES Government Solutions.
The company’s satellite communications technology works to help users transfer large volumes of data from remote locations and view high-definition videos simultaneously.
The order also covers terrestrial backhaul, installation, operations and maintenance services.
SES Subsidiary to Provide Additional Beam for DoD Satellite Connectivity; Pete Hoene Comments
