NASA has chosen 19 research proposals from small businesses and research institutions to receive a total of $14.3 million in funds.
The space agency said Tuesday it issued the awards as part of the Small Business Technology Transfer program that aims to encourage small businesses and research institutions to enter cooperative research and development partnerships.
The chosen STTR proposals will support technology development in the areas of aeronautics, science, space technology and human exploration and operations.
The research and development efforts cover launch propulsion systems, robotics, space research instruments and technologies designed to aid human health during space missions, among others.
NASA’s Ames Research Center manages the STTR and Small Business Innovation Research programs on behalf of the agency’s space technology mission directorate.
The full list of awardees is posted on NASA’s website.
Small Businesses, Research Organizations Receive NASA Grants for Space Technology R&D
