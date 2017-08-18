Sonartech Atlas and Australia’s Defense Science and Technology Group have entered into a three-year partnership agreement to pursue research and development in efforts to build on the country’s naval assets, Defence Connect reported Thursday.
Christopher Pyne, minister for defense industry in Australia, has said the deal focuses on technologies in short-time signal analysis, onboard signature management, multi-sensor detection, tracking and data fusion.
“This agreement will accelerate the transfer and commercialization of these innovative technologies and contribute to building an indigenous defense industry that can meet the unique capability needs of the [Australian defense force],” he said.
The report noted the partnering companies signed the agreement during DST Group’s Partnerships Week in Adelaide, Australia.
DST is an Australian government agency within ADF dedicated to the development of technology to innovate Australian defense and security.
Sonartech Atlas is a sonar developer that has previously supported the Australian military, including work on the first Australian-designed submarine sonar developed in 1989.
Sonartech Atlas, DST Form 3-Year Partnership to Develop Australian Naval Capability
