Executives within Harris‘ space and intelligence systems business have said the company aims to focus on the development of small satellites in a push to demonstrate electronics aboard larger spacecraft, Space News reported Wednesday.
Sid Stewart, manager of the satellite solutions group, told Space News the company’s transition to small satellites from hosted payloads seeks to align efforts with the current market posture.
“We found the knee in the curve for what cost would be acceptable in the [small satellite] marketplace,” Tim Lynch, director for the mission solutions business area, was quoted as saying.
Lynch added that Harris plans to maintain a pipeline of a satellites in the coming years and currently evaluates potential business opportunities on larger constellations.
The Melbourne, Florida-based communications technology manufacturer also collaborates with government and commercial clients to design satellites for their missions, the report noted.
Space News: Harris Realigns Focus to Small Satellite Devt
