SparkCognition to Help DoD’s Innovation Unit Develop AI Tech for Air Force Enterprise Processes

SparkCognition has received a contract from the Defense Department‘s innovation office to provide artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to support the U.S. Air Force‘s planning, programming, budgeting and execution system.
The company said Thursday it will carry out the first stage of Project Quantum to help quantitatively augment decision-making for senior officials under the contract with Defense Innovation Unit Experimental.
John Allen, an executive board member at SparkCognition and a retired U.S. Marine Corps general, said the company aims to offer universally-applicable products and services that can aid the service branch’s planning process.
“We are customizing an AI engine for the Air Force to provide actionable insights and behavior predictions,” said Tim Stefanick, director of federal operations at SparkCognition.
SparkCognition and DIUx plan to use AI technology in efforts to determine patterns from current operational conditions using data from the service branch.
The company also seeks to collaborate with the Air Force to design a user interface and integrate UI with the service branch’s enterprise databases.
