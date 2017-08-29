SpringCM Obtains FedRAMP Certification for Cloud-Based Contract Mgmt Platform

SpringCM has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification to deliver a cloud-based contract and document management platform to federal agencies.
The FedRAMP moderate-impact level authorization for SpringCM seeks to help agencies streamline workflows and business processes as well as meet the federal government’s security requirements, the company said Tuesday.
“Manually managing documents creates bottlenecks and prolongs the approval process,” said SpringCM CEO Dan Dal Degan.
Degan added that SpringCM is designed to help agencies modernize their contract and document management processes while building up their security posture and throughput.
SpringCM is a software-as-a-service cloud platform that works to help users manage contracts and documents across desktop computers, mobile devices and applications, automate tasks and facilitate collaboration with other organizations, according to a service description posted on FedRAMP website.
A-LIGN served as an independent assessor of the SpringCM cloud platform during the FedRAMP authorization process.
SpringCM also has certification from the Commerce Department’s International Trade Administration under the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework and complies with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 and Cloud Security Alliance’s Security, Trust & Assurance Registry under SOC 2.
