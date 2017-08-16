Science Applications International Corp. has received a potential five-year, $39 million task order from the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic to provide engineering services to the U.S. Marine Corps‘ Combat Operations Center.
SAIC said Wednesday it will also help COC develop, integrate and security software as well as provide information assurance, logistics and programmatic support under the task order.
COC is deployable centralized facility built to offer shared situational awareness and command-and-control capacities for the Marine Air Ground Task Force in a collaborative environment.
Tom Watson, senior vice president and general manager of SAIC’s Marine Corps and Navy customer group, said the company will continue to support the USMC with modern hardware and software.
The single-award order contains one base year along with four option years.
SAIC to Provide Engineering Support for Marine Combat Operations Center
