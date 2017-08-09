SSL Reviews Robotic Satellite Servicing Spacecraft Design; Richard White Comments

Richard White
Space Systems Loral has concluded the preliminary design review of a robotic spacecraft for NASA’s in-orbit satellite servicing mission.
The completion of the three-day PDR advances the space vehicle to the detailed design phase to facilitate the launch of the Restore-L mission in 2020, SSL said Tuesday.
SSL received a potential $127 million contract from NASA in December 2016 to develop a robotic spacecraft designed to extend the life of space assets by grasping and refueling a U.S. government satellite in low-Earth orbit.
“Satellite servicing in low Earth orbit is of great value for NASA exploration and science architectures as well as national security,” said Richard White, president of SSL’s government systems business.
“In addition to enabling high value assets to continue to be used, Restore-L will test crosscutting technologies that have applications for other important NASA missions.”
The space vehicle will work to provide propulsion, structural support, communications and data interface and attitude control to help facilitate on-orbit demonstration for the robotic payload.
