The State Department has cleared Thailand’s request to buy RGM-84L Harpoon Block II surface-launched missiles and related support services from the U.S. under a potential $24.9 million foreign military sales agreement.
Thailand also asked to purchase training support, repair and spare parts, technical documentation, containers, logistics, program assistance and engineering support services, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Thursday.
Boeing will serve as the principal contractor in the proposed FMS transaction that seeks to support the Asian country’s maritime defense efforts through the integration of the missiles with its DW3000-class frigates.
The proposed sale will require U.S. government and contractor representatives to visit Thailand on an annual basis to facilitate technical support and reviews over a five-year period.
DSCA said it notified Congress of the deal Wednesday.
State Dept OKs Sale of Harpoon Block II Missiles to Thailand
The State Department has cleared Thailand’s request to buy RGM-84L Harpoon Block II surface-launched missiles and related support services from the U.S. under a potential $24.9 million foreign military sales agreement.
Thailand also asked to purchase training support, repair and spare parts, technical documentation, containers, logistics, program assistance and engineering support services, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Thursday.
Boeing will serve as the principal contractor in the proposed FMS transaction that seeks to support the Asian country’s maritime defense efforts through the integration of the missiles with its DW3000-class frigates.
The proposed sale will require U.S. government and contractor representatives to visit Thailand on an annual basis to facilitate technical support and reviews over a five-year period.
DSCA said it notified Congress of the deal Wednesday.