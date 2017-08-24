SunPower Breaks Ground on Solar Photovoltaic System at Redstone Arsenal Army Base

SunPower has broken ground on a 10-megawatt solar photovoltaic system designed to help increase energy resilience and security at the U.S. Army‘s Redstone Arsenal facility in Alabama.
The company said Wednesday it will install the Oasis power plant system at the military base and expects the project to create approximately 200 jobs.
“We’re continually looking for ways to grow our capability and reduce our cost to provide the nation with a more efficient defense,” said Col. Thomas Holliday, garrison commander at Redstone Arsenal.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Redstone Arsenal’s Directorate of Public Works and the Army Office of Energy Initiatives will finance project through a power purchase agreement that allows the service branch to acquire 100 percent of the system’s generated power.
SunPower will equip the plant with a privately-funded, commercially available energy storage system designed to manage power consumption during peak hours.
