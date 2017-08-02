Sylint Receives NSA Cyber Incident Response Assistance Accreditation

Sylint Group has received National Security Agency accreditation after the company demonstrated its capacity to deliver cyber incident response services to government agencies, nonprofit organizations and public companies.
Sylint said Tuesday it is one of 16 U.S. companies that have obtained NSA’s Cyber Incident Response Assistance accreditation status.
Charles Shugg, a Sylint senior partner and retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general, said the company’s team of cyber professionals and licensed investigators work to help clients respond to cyber incidents.
“We move rapidly to assess the situation, contain the incident, limit damage and help restore our client back to operational status,” Shugg added.
NSA also issued CIRA accreditation to Booz Allen Hamilton, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, PwC, Symantec and Verizon.
The The Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council has also qualified Sylint as a forensic investigator for American Express, MasterCard and Visa credit cards.
