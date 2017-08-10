Technical and Project Engineering has joined a team led by Booz Allen Hamilton that won a position on a indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to support the US Navy’s C4ISR program.
The team will provide management and technical support services under the SPAWAR Systems Center Pacific contract, TAPE said Tuesday.
Booz Allen is one of three awardees on the multiple-award IDIQ awarded in June.
“We are proud to serve the Navy’s C4ISR efforts in the Pacific and as part of the Booz Allen Hamilton team,” said TAPE President Louisa Jaffe.
SSC Pacific is responsible for the provision of equipment, services, engineering support and security consultation to the military branch’s C4ISR customers.
TAPE Joins Booz Allen’s Navy C4ISR Support Contract Team
