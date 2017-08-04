Griffon‘s Telephonics subsidiary has secured a three-year, $23.3 contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to provide weapon system communication equipment for U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters.
The Defense Department said Thursday Telephonics is scheduled to complete work under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract by July 31, 2020.
DLA’s aviation unit is the contracting activity and the Army will use its fiscal 2017 through fiscal 2020 working capital funds for the procurement.
Chinook manufacturer Boeing secured a potential three-year, $276.6 million contract in July to build CH-47 Block II helicopters under the program’s engineering and manufacturing development phase.
Farmingdale, New York-based Telephonics offers surveillance, communications, analysis and integration support services to the aerospace, defense and commercial sectors.
Telephonics to Supply Weapon System Comms Equipment for Army Chinooks
