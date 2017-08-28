Teresa Carlson
Teresa Carlson, vice president of worldwide public sector at Amazon Web Services, has said the company’s Australian operations will receive infrastructure upgrades to meet anticipated customer demand, The Australian Financial Review reported Monday.
Carlson told the publication that AWS constantly evolves its cloud infrastructure in Australia as part of efforts to “innovate ahead of demand from our customers.”
AWS and Microsoft are vying for business with the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) — a self-governing territory that is in the middle of a four-year digital transformation effort, the report noted.
ACT has chosen to base its cloud-first digital transformation program on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform.
“We’ve already got an approved ACT government Azure tenancy that we are migrating infrastructure and workloads into, with a view that we will reduce our infrastructure footprint by some 80 per cent over the next few years,” said Gary Davis, ACT executive director of information and communications technology shared services.
Davis added that ACT is slated to sign a similar agreement with AWS over the next weeks to “create some market tension” and allow the government to buy products that run exclusively on Azure or AWS cloud.
Teresa Carlson: AWS to Increase Cloud Infrastructure Investment in Australia
