Tetra Tech Awarded $60M EPA Contract for Technical, Analytical Services

Tetra Tech has received a five-year, $60 million contract to offer comprehensive technical and analytical services for the Environmental Protection Agency‘s office of research and development.
The company said Monday that it will help EPA assess the ecological and human health risks present in freshwater, marine and terrestrial ecosystems.
Dan Batrack, chairman and CEO of Tetra Tech, said that the company will look to develop new methods to support the EPA on its mission to protect public health and the environment.
Tetra Tech researchers will offer technical support services for ORD’s National Center for Environmental Assessment as well as help design and assess tools that decision-makers can use to protect the environment.
The tools will cover dynamic water quality, biogeochemical, and pollutant transport models that can project the effect of global changes, regional and local land-use changes.
The company added that it will also conduct economic, statistical and spatial assessments to help evaluate the vulnerability and resilience of environments depending on various factors.
