Lockheed Martin wants to develop a new range of air and missile defense systems such as a ship-launched variant of the Patriot missile and a new six-foot-long rocket, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday.
Tim Cahill, vice president of Lockheed’s air and missile defense business, said at the Space and Missile Defense symposium in Huntsville, Alabama that the company looks to produce versions of the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptor that can be integrated on “any platform that could carry the thing.”
Cahill added that six feet is the optimal size for weapons that can be deployed from various platforms, including ground vehicles, aircraft and naval vessels.
The potential new weapons systems will primarily be developed using company funds, according to Cahill.
Lockheed also eyes an “extended range” version of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system that will employ a two-stage rocket booster and an upgraded seeker to engage targets at three times the range of the current THAAD.
Tim Cahill: Lockheed Eyes Ship-Launched Patriot Missile, New 6-Foot Rocket
