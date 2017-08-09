Lockheed Martin has received queries on missile defense systems from customers as North Korea ramps up long-range missile tests, Reuters reported Wednesday.
Tim Cahill, vice president of Lockheed’s air and missile defense business, told Reuters that interest in missile defense grew over the past 12 to 18 months and that some countries have placed missile technology on acquisition priority list.
“The level of dialogue around missile defense is now at the prime minister and minister of defense level,” Cahill said.
Lockheed builds a range of missile defense products such as the Space-Based Infrared System early missile warning satellite; the Aegis sea-based ballistic missile defense system; and the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense BMD, among others.
Tim Cahill: Lockheed Observes Global Interest in Missile Defense Systems
