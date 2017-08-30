The U.S. Special Operations Command has awarded Trellisware Technologies a five-year, $40 million contract to supply Advanced Tactical Scalable Mobile Ad-hoc Network radios to USSOCOM’s Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Center.
USSOCOM granted the award following the third phase of a Small Business Innovation Research Program, the Defense Department said Tuesday.
San Diego, California-based Trellisware will receive $54,759 from the command’s fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds as payment for the initial delivery order.
The indefinite–delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has an ordering period of five years and work is scheduled to run through Aug. 20, 2022.
Trellisware Secures USSOCOM Tactical Radio Contract via SBIR Program
