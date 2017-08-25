The Department of Veteran Affairs plans to award Rivera Group a sole-source contract on Sept. 6 to deliver and maintain a modeling software.
VA said Thursday in a FedBizOpps notice that Rivera Group will provide its Eagle6 software to help detect vulnerabilities in the department’s VistA electronic health record system.
The software will support security remediation, standardization and virtualization efforts under an initiative to modernize VistA, called the VistA Evolution Program.
Eagle6 is designed to detect and analyze planned and unplanned changes as well as anomalous behaviors within an organization’s information technology enterprise.
VA Intends to Procure Rivera Group’s Modeling Software
The Department of Veteran Affairs plans to award Rivera Group a sole-source contract on Sept. 6 to deliver and maintain a modeling software.
VA said Thursday in a FedBizOpps notice that Rivera Group will provide its Eagle6 software to help detect vulnerabilities in the department’s VistA electronic health record system.
The software will support security remediation, standardization and virtualization efforts under an initiative to modernize VistA, called the VistA Evolution Program.
Eagle6 is designed to detect and analyze planned and unplanned changes as well as anomalous behaviors within an organization’s information technology enterprise.