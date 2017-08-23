Varley USA has delivered an initial batch of toolkits designed to help the U.S. Army and Coast Guard remove and install components on H-60 utility helicopters.
H-60 bridge toolkits include forward and aft bridges, bellcranks, eccentric bushings, longitudinal support assembles and tie rods for the helicopter gearbox, two engine input and accessory drive modules, Varley USA said Wednesday.
The tools are designed to also support H-60 variants that include Blackhawk, Seahawk, Knighthawk, Pave Hawk, Jayhawk and White Hawk.
Varley USA CEO Matt Hederstrom said the company gathered input from H-60 maintenance personnel in an effort to cut the risk of collateral component damage.
Bob Hill, former Army Aviation and Missile Command field operations division chief and field maintenance deputy director, said the toolkits will work to help protect the helicopter’s main transmission from potential damage as well as accelerate the maintenance process.
Varley USA Delivers Initial H-60 Toolkits to Army, Coast Guard
Varley USA has delivered an initial batch of toolkits designed to help the U.S. Army and Coast Guard remove and install components on H-60 utility helicopters.
H-60 bridge toolkits include forward and aft bridges, bellcranks, eccentric bushings, longitudinal support assembles and tie rods for the helicopter gearbox, two engine input and accessory drive modules, Varley USA said Wednesday.
The tools are designed to also support H-60 variants that include Blackhawk, Seahawk, Knighthawk, Pave Hawk, Jayhawk and White Hawk.
Varley USA CEO Matt Hederstrom said the company gathered input from H-60 maintenance personnel in an effort to cut the risk of collateral component damage.
Bob Hill, former Army Aviation and Missile Command field operations division chief and field maintenance deputy director, said the toolkits will work to help protect the helicopter’s main transmission from potential damage as well as accelerate the maintenance process.