Vazata Cloud Platform Passes Annual FedRAMP Compliance Audit; Lance Black Comments
Vazata has passed an annual Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program compliance audit on the company’s Virtual Federal Image cloud platform for government clients.
The company said Monday the assessment was conducted by FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board Test Readiness Reviewers who represent the departments of Defense and Homeland Security as well as the General Services Administration.
FedRAMP JAB granted the company a provisional authority to operate for VFI in 2016.
Lance Black, CEO of Vazata, said the new level of certification reflects the company’s capacity to design and deliver community cloud platforms that meet government security standards.
The company developed its platform to help customer agencies manage sensitive data and comply with security and performance standards under FedRAMP.
Dallas, Texas-based Vazata maintains a portfolio of managed firewall, endpoint, proxy and other security service offerings for commercial and government clients.