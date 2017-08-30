ViaSat to Provide Mobile Device Security Software to US Military

ViaSat has received a contract of undisclosed value to supply a cybersecurity platform for U.S. military users to protect wearable computing devices against threats.
The ViaSat Mobile Dynamic Defense software will work to secure iGov‘s Tactical Local Area Network Field Computing Device-Wearable platforms that are designed to provide dismounted soldiers with a suite of situational awareness and digitally-aided close air support applications, ViaSat said Monday.
The two companies are collaborating under the contract and working with the U.S. government to further develop TACLAN FCD-W.
In May, iGov conducted a week-long test of FCD-W at a Defense Department test range in Nevada to demonstrate how the device transmits digital information.
ViaSat’s MDD software works to monitor and protect sensitive information hosted on end user devices and help such devices gain authority to operate on a U.S. government network.
