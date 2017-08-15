Vibrent Health has obtained authorization from the National Institutes of Health to offer its software-as-a-service precision medicine platform to government and commercial customers.
The authority to operate confirms that Vibrent’s Learning Health System meets government data security and privacy requirements, the company said Tuesday.
The SaaS platform supports NIH’s AllofUs Research Program, a precision medicine initiative that studies how genomics, lifestyle, behavioral and environmental factors affect a person’s health.
LHS is designed to combine data from multiple sources such as genomics, environment, bio-markers, lifestyle, wearables, electronic health records and medical devices to provide a personalized health experience for users.
Vibrent worked with third-party assessment organization Coalfire to carry out work required to obtain ATO certification within seven months.
Vibrent Health SaaS Precision Medicine Platform Gets NIH Security Certification
Vibrent Health has obtained authorization from the National Institutes of Health to offer its software-as-a-service precision medicine platform to government and commercial customers.
The authority to operate confirms that Vibrent’s Learning Health System meets government data security and privacy requirements, the company said Tuesday.
The SaaS platform supports NIH’s AllofUs Research Program, a precision medicine initiative that studies how genomics, lifestyle, behavioral and environmental factors affect a person’s health.
LHS is designed to combine data from multiple sources such as genomics, environment, bio-markers, lifestyle, wearables, electronic health records and medical devices to provide a personalized health experience for users.
Vibrent worked with third-party assessment organization Coalfire to carry out work required to obtain ATO certification within seven months.