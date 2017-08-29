DXC Technology has expanded a partnership with VMware to provide managed hybrid cloud services to support digital transformation projects of mutual customers.
VMware said Monday DXC will be one of the first companies to offer the former’s Cloud on AWS services alongside associated managed services.
Clients will also have an option to port workloads between VMware-based data centers, DXC data centers and VMware Cloud on AWS.
“Increasingly, clients want to accelerate the use of the public cloud for both core and emerging applications, yet there have been real barriers that impede adoption and progress,” said Stephen Hilton, executive vice president of global delivery at DXC.
Hilton added that the combination of VMware’s cloud applications, DXC cloud services and industry expertise presents an opportunity for enterprise customers to select on-premises and cloud offerings.
VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger said the alliance also seeks to help clients manage and secure applications with hybrid cloud-powered digital transformation services.
DXC-VMware Alliance to Offer Hybrid Cloud-Powered Digital Transformation Services
DXC Technology has expanded a partnership with VMware to provide managed hybrid cloud services to support digital transformation projects of mutual customers.
VMware said Monday DXC will be one of the first companies to offer the former’s Cloud on AWS services alongside associated managed services.
Clients will also have an option to port workloads between VMware-based data centers, DXC data centers and VMware Cloud on AWS.
“Increasingly, clients want to accelerate the use of the public cloud for both core and emerging applications, yet there have been real barriers that impede adoption and progress,” said Stephen Hilton, executive vice president of global delivery at DXC.
Hilton added that the combination of VMware’s cloud applications, DXC cloud services and industry expertise presents an opportunity for enterprise customers to select on-premises and cloud offerings.
VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger said the alliance also seeks to help clients manage and secure applications with hybrid cloud-powered digital transformation services.