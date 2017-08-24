Bill Rowan
Bill Rowan, vice president of federal sales at VMware, has said information technology leaders from U.S. service branches and the Justice Department agree when it comes to the value of hybrid cloud technology, WTOP reported Wednesday.
He participated in a Federal News Radio-hosted panel discussion with Daniel Corbin, chief technology adviser at the U.S. Marine Corps‘ C4 Headquarters; Randall Conway, deputy CIO for information enterprise at the Defense Department; Tom Sasala, director of operations and architecture at the U.S. Army‘s CIO/G-6 office; and Larry Reed, assistant director for security operations at the Justice Department.
Rowan, an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017, said those agencies share a common element and that is the need to support warfighters and other deployed users who operate in bandwidth-limited, harsh environments.
He also cited the security issue associated with data centers and the potential role of a flexible cloud policy in the modernization of the federal information technology infrastructure.
“It’s an interesting shifting model” that could potentially provide potential savings and pose challenges to agencies, Rowan added.
VMware’s Bill Rowan: DoD, DOJ IT Execs Agree on Hybrid Cloud’s Value
Bill Rowan
Bill Rowan, vice president of federal sales at VMware, has said information technology leaders from U.S. service branches and the Justice Department agree when it comes to the value of hybrid cloud technology, WTOP reported Wednesday.
He participated in a Federal News Radio-hosted panel discussion with Daniel Corbin, chief technology adviser at the U.S. Marine Corps‘ C4 Headquarters; Randall Conway, deputy CIO for information enterprise at the Defense Department; Tom Sasala, director of operations and architecture at the U.S. Army‘s CIO/G-6 office; and Larry Reed, assistant director for security operations at the Justice Department.
Rowan, an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017, said those agencies share a common element and that is the need to support warfighters and other deployed users who operate in bandwidth-limited, harsh environments.
He also cited the security issue associated with data centers and the potential role of a flexible cloud policy in the modernization of the federal information technology infrastructure.
“It’s an interesting shifting model” that could potentially provide potential savings and pose challenges to agencies, Rowan added.