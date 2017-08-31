The American Technology Council wants feedback on the targeted vision and proposed implementation plan of a draft report on federal information technology modernization.
ATC is tasked with coordinating an IT modernization report that the heads of the Department of Homeland Security, Office of Management and Budget and General Services Administration must submit to President Donald Trump in accordance with an executive order.
Trump set up ATC earlier this year to manage the direction and strategy of federal IT modernization and digital services delivery efforts.
ATC and signatory agencies seek comments on potential major attributes that are missing in the draft report’s targeted vision; attributes that should not be included in the vision; and the feasibility of the proposed acquisition pilot.
Responses should also identify any missing or irrelevant tasks in the implementation plans for network modernization and consolidation as well as for shared services.
The council will accept comments from industry and other stakeholders through Sept. 20.
White House Tech Council Seeks Industry Feedback on Proposed Federal IT Modernization Plan
