Four companies have received a combined $13.5 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to extend support services for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency‘s tactical technology office.
Booz Allen Hamilton, ManTech International‘s SRS Technologies subsidiary, Centra Technology and Schafer will continue to provide technical, programmatic, financial and administrative support to TTO programs, the Defense Department said Tuesday.
The multiple-award contract was initially awarded in November 2014 and is currently in its last option period that runs through Nov. 24, 2017.
The modification will extend performance of work in Arlington, Virginia through Nov. 24, 2019, and will increase total contract value to $110.4 million.
DARPA/TTO conducts multiple projects to develop and demonstrate ground, maritime, air and space technology platforms.
4 Companies Get Contract Modifications to Extend DARPA Tactical Tech Program Support
Four companies have received a combined $13.5 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to extend support services for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency‘s tactical technology office.
Booz Allen Hamilton, ManTech International‘s SRS Technologies subsidiary, Centra Technology and Schafer will continue to provide technical, programmatic, financial and administrative support to TTO programs, the Defense Department said Tuesday.
The multiple-award contract was initially awarded in November 2014 and is currently in its last option period that runs through Nov. 24, 2017.
The modification will extend performance of work in Arlington, Virginia through Nov. 24, 2019, and will increase total contract value to $110.4 million.
DARPA/TTO conducts multiple projects to develop and demonstrate ground, maritime, air and space technology platforms.