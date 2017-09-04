The U.S. Navy has awarded four companies up to $22.6 million in contracts to perform data analytics services for the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery.
Altarum Institute, Booz Allen Hamilton, Deloitte and Kennell and Associates will vie for task orders to help BUMED examine operational process efficiencies; populations health management strategies; and quality of medical care and event results, the Defense Department said Monday.
Each contract contains a five-year base ordering period that will run through September 2022 and a six-month option that could extend work until March 2023.
Ninety percent of the work will occur at contractor facilities throughout the U.S. and the remaining 10 percent at government facilities in Falls Church, Virginia.
The Naval Supply Systems Command received 12 proposals for the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts via a solicitation on the FedBizOpps website.
DoD noted the service branch will obligate $10,000 in fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance to the four winning contractors at the time of award.
4 Firms Win Navy Data Analytics Support Contracts
