Accenture‘s federal services business has secured a potential three-year, $27.4 million contract to build a new data center for the Library of Congress as well as migrate the library’s current data center to new hosting environments.
The contract posted Monday on FedBizOpps has a one-year base period along with two one-year options and covers data center testing, security assessment and authorization services.
The library said it aims to transition its existing Primary Computing Facility data center to a combination of hosting systems, including a shared hosting facility, private cloud, managed co-location services and external as-a-service offerings.
Accenture Federal Services will help the library plan its migration; construct a data center outside the District of Columbia; and transition all applications, systems and services from PCF to the target hosting environment.
Work will occur at the library’s facilities in Capitol Hill and new data center location through July 31, 2020, if all contract options are exercised.
Accenture Wins Library of Congress Data Center, Migration Support Contract
