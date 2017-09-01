Aerojet Rocketdyne to Help Boeing Perform Tech Maturation Work on Ground-Based ICBM Program

Aerojet Rocketdyne will offer propulsion system support to help Boeing conduct technology maturation and risk reduction work for the Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent acquisition program.
Aerojet Rocketdyne said Thursday that the GBSD program looks to create a replacement for the U.S. military’s current Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile units.
Boeing received a potential three-year, $349.1 million contract from the U.S. Air Force in August to support the technology maturation and risk reduction phase of the GBSD program and help the service branch meet operational requirements.
“Over the last decade, Aerojet Rocketdyne has supported Air Force strategic propulsion research and development activities that were focused on advancing technology and keeping sharp the engineering and manufacturing skills associated with designing propulsion systems,” said Eileen Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president.
Drake added that propulsion is the company’s core business and Aerojet Rocketdyne will continue to develop technologies for various applications such as the GBSD requirements.
