A Lockheed Martin-built infrared search and track system has been selected to support the U.S. Air Force‘s fleet of F-15C aircraft.
The company said Tuesday that it will produce more than 130 Legion Pod systems which will be integrated on the service branch’s aircraft fleet.
Legion Pod is equipped with Lockheed’s IRST21 infrared sensor and advanced data processing capacities and will look to help users detect and track airborne threats in radar-denied environments.
Paul Lemmo, vice president of fire control and special operations forces contractor logistics support services at Lockheed’s missiles and fire control unit, said that the Legion Pod offering will work to aid the warfighters’ operations and mitigate a passive attack capacity gap.
The company will supply the first Legion Pod for the ISTR upgrade program in 2018 while additional deliveries will commence in 2019.
Air Force F-15C Fleet to Use Lockheed Martin-Built Infrared Search and Track System
