BAE Systems‘ U.S. subsidiary has received a potential $49.6 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to update radar warning receivers currently installed on South Korea’s F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft.
The Defense Department said Monday the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center will obligate $9.7 million in foreign military sales funds at the time of award for F-16C/D upgrades.
Contract work will occur at BAE’s facility in Totowa, New Jersey, through July 31, 2020.
The Air Force also awarded Lockheed Martin a potential nine-year, $1.2 billion contract in November to modernize the South Korean F-16 fleet.
Air Force Taps BAE for South Korea F-16 Radar Warning Receiver Upgrades
