The U.S. Air Force has awarded Boston-based technology accelerator PBTS a contract to operate the military branch’s startup technology accelerator program.
The accelerator is part of the Air Force’s AFwerX innovation initiative and would foster relationships with startup firms that can offer autonomous technologies with potential uses in the public and private sectors, the service branch said Friday.
Gen. Stephen Wilson, vice chief of the staff of the Air Force, said the program is intended to address barriers for “non-traditional” industry partners that can provide dual-purpose technologies to the military.
The accelerator is open for companies that offer detection and tracking sensors; multimodal sensor integration; computer vision and machine learning algorithms; counter drone systems; drone operations and management; and data visualization and human-machine interfaces.
Air Force Taps PBTS to Lead Startup Tech Accelerator Program
