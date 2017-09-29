AM General has received orders worth more than $550 million to supply High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles to nine countries through the U.S. foreign military sales program.
The Humvee delivery orders come from Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bosnia, Colombia, Iraq, Jordan, Kenya, Slovenia and Ukraine, AM General said Thursday.
The orders were issued through a five-year, $2.2 billion foreign military sales contract that the U.S. Army awarded to AM General in August.
The company has received more than a quarter of the contract value to date, and will deliver Humvee variants such as protected weapons carriers, cargo transporters and ambulances under the new orders.
AM General noted that approximately 250,000 Humvees are currently in use across more than 60 countries.
AM General Gets Humvee Orders From 9 Countries via Foreign Military Sales Program
