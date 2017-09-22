AM General has secured a potential $45.9 million contract from the U.S. Army to provide 6,576 supplemental M1151A1B1 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles to Afghanistan’s national defense security forces.
The Defense Department said Thursday the company will also deliver expanded capacity vehicles and capability expansion kits under the foreign military sales contract.
AM General will perform work in South Bend, Indiana through Aug. 31, 2018.
The Army Contracting Command received one bid for the firm-fixed-price contract and obligated the full amount from fiscal 2017 “other” funds at the time of award.
M1151 is designed to function as an armament carrier and works to help military personnel mount and fire multiple weapon systems from the vehicle.
AM General to Provide Supplemental Humvees, Equipment for Afghan Defense Forces
