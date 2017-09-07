Amtrak to Implement Rockwell Collins-Built Application on Diesel Locomotive Fleet

Rockwell Collins has inked an agreement with Amtrak to integrate the former’s hosted network, messaging and application platform across 310 locomotives that operate throughout the U.S.
Rockwell Collins said Wednesday that Amtrak will implement the ARINC RailwayNet service on its diesel locomotive fleet as part of efforts to meet mandated positive train control requirements under the Rail Safety Improvement Act of 2008.
RailwayNet will work in conjunction with operators’ PTC infrastructure to help boost the safety and reliability of the system.
Amtrak’s locomotives will also run as “tenants” on 19 various host railroads which cover commuter, freight and Class 1 tracks as part of the deal.
George Hartman, senior manager of PTC at Amtrak, said that the company has committed to the implementation of the RailwayNet technology onto its locomotives fleet.
“Railroads face the critical challenge of meeting congressionally-mandated PTC requirements while also keeping their operations up and running smoothly,” said Ken Schreder, vice president of strategic programs and surface transportation systems at Rockwell Collins.
Schreder added that the ARINC RailwayNet system will work to provide Amtrak with a mandate-compliant and tailored PTC network technology for the trains’ operations.
