Ballard Power Systems‘ Protonex Technology subsidiary has received Milestone C approval from the U.S. Army Program Executive Office-Soldier to begin full-rate production of a technology platform designed to help soldiers manage power consumption in multiple electronic devices.
Protonex will produce manufacture SPM-622 Squad Power Manager Kits through the Army’s Mobile Soldier Power Program of Record, Ballard said Sunday.
U.S. military and allied forces have received more than 5,500 SPM-622 units under the program’s limited production phase.
“With the digitization of the battlefield, the U.S. military identified a capability gap in energy and power management for its increasing array of electronic devices,” said Paul Osenar, president at Protonex.
SPM-622 is designed to also recharge using vehicles and other batteries if the main source of power resupply is delayed or unavailable.
Army OKs Full-Rate Production of Protonex Mobile Power Mgmt Tech
Ballard Power Systems‘ Protonex Technology subsidiary has received Milestone C approval from the U.S. Army Program Executive Office-Soldier to begin full-rate production of a technology platform designed to help soldiers manage power consumption in multiple electronic devices.
Protonex will produce manufacture SPM-622 Squad Power Manager Kits through the Army’s Mobile Soldier Power Program of Record, Ballard said Sunday.
U.S. military and allied forces have received more than 5,500 SPM-622 units under the program’s limited production phase.
“With the digitization of the battlefield, the U.S. military identified a capability gap in energy and power management for its increasing array of electronic devices,” said Paul Osenar, president at Protonex.
SPM-622 is designed to also recharge using vehicles and other batteries if the main source of power resupply is delayed or unavailable.