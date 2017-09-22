Army Tests Updated Lockheed PAC-3 Missile Interceptor

The U.S. Army has completed the first-ever test of Lockheed Martin‘s updated PAC-3 missile interceptor from a remote launcher to assess the weapon system’s capacity to detect, track and intercept incoming threats.
PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement intercepted a tactical ballistic missile target during the missile defense flight test held at the Reagan Test Site in the Marshall Islands, Lockheed said Thursday.
The system features larger control fins and an upgraded support system as well as a dual-pulse solid rocket motor designed to help increase the platform’s altitude and range capacity.
“We expect PAC-3 MSE interceptors to continue serving as an integral layer of defense in the protection of armed forces personnel, citizens and infrastructure,” said Scott Arnold, vice president and deputy of integrated air and missile defense at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.
