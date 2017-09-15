Australia’s air force has begun to use Inmarsat‘s satellite communications service on a C-130J Hercules transport aircraft as part of an effort to create new ways for air platforms to support deployed forces.
Inmarsat said Friday the air force is using the Global Xpress service through Honeywell‘s JetWaveTM Ka-band satcom platform for a six-month trial that will run through December.
GX supported live video streaming and encrypted file transfer during in-air tests in Canberra on Sept. 5 and 6.
The Australian air force works with the country’s army and navy to establish integrated and networked systems across the air, space, electromagnetic and cyber domains.
The trial also involves Airbus Group, Honeywell and L3 Technologies as well as the Australian defense department’s Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group.
Australian Air Force Uses Inmarsat’s Global Xpress Satcom Service Aboard C-130J Aircraft
