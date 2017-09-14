Amazon Web Services has received provisional authorization from the Defense Information Systems Agency to host the Defense Department‘s Impact Level 5 workloads in the company’s isolated cloud region for U.S. government customers.
Organizations working with DoD can now use GovCloud (US) to comply with the DoD Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide for impact levels 5, 2 and 4, AWS said Tuesday.
Impact Level 5 includes controlled unclassified information that call for a higher level of security as required by the information owner or government regulations.
GovCloud (US) is comprised of multiple data centers that provide compute and storage support for high performance compute, big data and enterprise resource planning workloads.
AWS Govt Cloud Platform Obtains Provisional Authorization to Host DoD Impact Level 5 Data
Amazon Web Services has received provisional authorization from the Defense Information Systems Agency to host the Defense Department‘s Impact Level 5 workloads in the company’s isolated cloud region for U.S. government customers.
Organizations working with DoD can now use GovCloud (US) to comply with the DoD Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide for impact levels 5, 2 and 4, AWS said Tuesday.
Impact Level 5 includes controlled unclassified information that call for a higher level of security as required by the information owner or government regulations.
GovCloud (US) is comprised of multiple data centers that provide compute and storage support for high performance compute, big data and enterprise resource planning workloads.