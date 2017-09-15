BAE Selects Konstrukta to Produce Barrels for Swedish Mortar System

Slovakia-based company Konstrukta Defense has received a contract of an undisclosed value from BAE Systems to manufacture barrels for Sweden’s Mjolner mortar system.
Konstrukta will deliver 84 120mm barrels to the Swedish armed forces from December 2017 through July 2020, BAE said Wednesday.
Sweden’s defense materiel administration awarded a $68 million contract to BAE Systems in December to install mortars on the Swedish military’s CV90 vehicles.
ZTS Metalurg will supply the steel for the mortar barrels.
Tommy Gustaffson-Rask, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Hagglunds, said the company partner with local companies to help address short-term requirements of defense customers worldwide.
