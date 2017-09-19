Battelle Updates Handheld Counter-UAS Device; Dan Stamm Comments

Battelle has updated a man-portable device the nonprofit designed to help the departments of Defense and Homeland Security protect national airspace from unmanned aerial system threats.
DroneDefender V2 is equipped with a multifunction selector switch and miniaturized electronics, Battelle said Monday.
The new design works to extend the range and capacity of the handheld counter-UAS platform to defeat intrusive or harmful drones.
Dan Stamm, manager of Battelle’s counter UAS programs, said the original DroneDefender device was made with commercial off-the-shelf parts that can be deployed to the field.
Stamm added the nonprofit customized the platform’s design based on user input and feedback.
