Spaceflight Industries‘ BlackSky division has partnered with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to develop a cloud-based geospatial intelligence broker platform for the Air Force Research Laboratory under a previously awarded $16.4 million contract.
The GEOINT Broker Development Platform will utilize an agile development approach that works to enable users to continuously provide input to build the technology, Spaceflight announced Thursday.
“The Broker Platform Program, conducted in cooperation with NGA, has evolved from a series of early capability demonstrations to a set of tools that analysts can use to access non-traditional GEOINT data sources and information services,” said Brian O’Toole, chief technology officer at BlackSky.
Spaceflight added the project serves to expand BlackSky’s contribution to the Predictive GEOINT Prototype program that started in 2014.
BlackSky is a Spaceflight Industries division that delivers imagery and data services for government and private sector clients.
BlackSky, NGA Partner on GEOINT Broker Platform Work for Air Force Lab
Spaceflight Industries‘ BlackSky division has partnered with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to develop a cloud-based geospatial intelligence broker platform for the Air Force Research Laboratory under a previously awarded $16.4 million contract.
The GEOINT Broker Development Platform will utilize an agile development approach that works to enable users to continuously provide input to build the technology, Spaceflight announced Thursday.
“The Broker Platform Program, conducted in cooperation with NGA, has evolved from a series of early capability demonstrations to a set of tools that analysts can use to access non-traditional GEOINT data sources and information services,” said Brian O’Toole, chief technology officer at BlackSky.
Spaceflight added the project serves to expand BlackSky’s contribution to the Predictive GEOINT Prototype program that started in 2014.
BlackSky is a Spaceflight Industries division that delivers imagery and data services for government and private sector clients.