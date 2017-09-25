ViaSat has partnered with Boeing to build, integrate and test a pair of Ka-band satellites designed to offer network communications services across the Americas region and in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
ViaSat said Monday it reached a critical design review milestone for the ViaSat-3 satellite technology that seeks to deliver a network capacity of more than 1 terabit per second.
“Completing the bus CDR validates that the satellite meets all necessary requirements for production to begin,” said Paul Rusnock, chairman and CEO of Boeing Satellite Systems International.
Mark Dankberg, chairman and CEO of ViaSat, said the company aims to meet its target bandwidth along with the capacity to allocate services for engaged geographic markets.
ViaSat will design and manufacture the ViaSat-3 payload in Tempe, Arizona, while Boeing will develop an all-electronic propulsion satellite platform in El Segundo, California.
Boeing-ViaSat Team to Build 2 Ka-Band Satellites for the Americas, EMEA
ViaSat has partnered with Boeing to build, integrate and test a pair of Ka-band satellites designed to offer network communications services across the Americas region and in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
ViaSat said Monday it reached a critical design review milestone for the ViaSat-3 satellite technology that seeks to deliver a network capacity of more than 1 terabit per second.
“Completing the bus CDR validates that the satellite meets all necessary requirements for production to begin,” said Paul Rusnock, chairman and CEO of Boeing Satellite Systems International.
Mark Dankberg, chairman and CEO of ViaSat, said the company aims to meet its target bandwidth along with the capacity to allocate services for engaged geographic markets.
ViaSat will design and manufacture the ViaSat-3 payload in Tempe, Arizona, while Boeing will develop an all-electronic propulsion satellite platform in El Segundo, California.