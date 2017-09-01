Bohemia Interactive Simulations has landed a five-year contract from the U.S. Army to provide perpetual licenses of the company’s Virtual Battlespace 3 desktop training platform.
BISim said Tuesday it will also deliver upgraded versions of VBS3; provide online training course support; develop additional features; and update existing VBS3 functions under the contract.
VBS3 is based on commercial video game technology and is designed to provide a virtual environment for land, air and sea training.
The training package includes a content library, scenario development tools and after action review features.
BISim served as a subcontractor under the Army’s Games for Training program in 2013 and delivered VBS2 under the service branch’s Game After Ambush contract in 2009.
Bohemia Interactive Simulations Receives Army Contract for Video Game-Based Training Platform
