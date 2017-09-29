Bren-Tronics has received a $6.2 million contract from the U.S. Army to conduct high-volume automated production of military lithium-ion batteries via the National Advanced Mobility Consortium.
The company said Friday it will work to mature the current design and manufacturing processes for 24V 6T Li-Ion batteries at a facility in Commack, New York, in an effort to produce 2,000 batteries monthly.
Li-Ion 6T batteries are designed for auxiliary power, directed-energy, ground station power, silent watch and vehicle starting applications.
“The 6T battery is used in approximately 95 percent of Army tactical ground-vehicle platforms,” said Doug Petito, vice president of sales and marketing at Bren-Tronics.
Bren-Tronics to Manufacture Lithium-Ion Batteries for Army
