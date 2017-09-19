Intel has invested more than $1 billion in startup companies to support the development of artificial intelligence technologies.
CEO Brian Krzanich wrote in an article published Monday that Intel has funded AI-focused companies such as Mighty AI, Data Robot and Lumiata through the firm’s capital business.
Krzanich added Intel developed suite of AI products to help customers manage workloads.
The Nervana portfolio includes the Xeon processor for AI workloads; Mobileye visual technology for applications such as autonomous driving; and Movidius low-power vision technology for machine learning.
Krzanich said he expects AI technologies to transform business in various industries such as the retail, healthcare and manufacturing sectors.
Brian Krzanich: Intel Invests $1B in Startups to Help Drive AI Tech Development
